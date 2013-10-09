US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq off 1 pct as year's winning stocks lead losses

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
led by the year's biggest winners like tech shares, as the
market derived little solace from the expected nomination of
Janet Yellen as the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.32 points or
0.35 percent, to 14,725.21, the S&P 500 lost 8.32 points
or 0.5 percent, to 1,647.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 43.596 points or 1.18 percent, to 3,651.238.
The recent weakness of technology stocks, particularly
social media stocks and others that have led the market
throughout 2013, continued. Investors have been lightening
positions in these areas as Washington battles over raising the
federal debt ceiling.