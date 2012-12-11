US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds gains, S&P at highest since early Nov

NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks extended gains on
Tuesday as an advance in tech shares sent indexes up 1 percent,
helping the S&P 500 retrace all of its losses since the U.S.
presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.10
points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,292.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.54 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,433.09.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 44.30 points, or 1.48
percent, to 3,031.27.
The S&P 500 rose as high as 1,434.27, matching an intraday
high seen on Nov 2.