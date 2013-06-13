版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up 1 pct as Fed worries ease

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up 1 percent, after stronger-than-expected economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.72 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,117.95, the S&P 500 gained 16.16 points or 1 percent, to 1,628.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.96 points or 1 percent, to 3,434.39.
