US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up 1 pct as Fed worries ease

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up 1 percent, after stronger-than-expected economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.72 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,117.95, the S&P 500 gained 16.16 points or 1 percent, to 1,628.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.96 points or 1 percent, to 3,434.39.
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: