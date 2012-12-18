US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains on "cliff" hope

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, on hopes Washington was moving closer to a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 85.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 13,321.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.77 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,442.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 3,040.90.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.