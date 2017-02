NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent as technology-sector earnings continued to shine despite weak economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,964.71. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.21 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,378.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,973.01.

