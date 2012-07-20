版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq down 1 pct as Wall St losses accelerate

NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1 percent after a Spanish region asked Madrid for financial aid, rekindling fears about Europe's economic crisis and prompting traders to cash in recent gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.68 points, or 0.79 percent, to 12,841.68. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.92 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,365.59. The Nasdaq Composite lost 29.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,936.51.

