US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq down 1 pct as Wall St losses accelerate

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1 percent after a Spanish region asked Madrid for financial aid, rekindling fears about Europe's economic crisis and prompting traders to cash in recent gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.68 points, or 0.79 percent, to 12,841.68. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.92 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,365.59. The Nasdaq Composite lost 29.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,936.51.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.