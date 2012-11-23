US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq up 1 pct as Wall Street extends rally

BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
NEW YORK Nov 23 Wall Street extended gains Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite index jumping 1 percent, on signs of progress in talks about releasing aid to Greece and as investors bid up retail shares on Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.58 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,950.47. The S&P 500 gained 12.53 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,403.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.47 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,956.02.
Leading gains on Nasdaq was Microsoft, up 2.5 percent at $27.63.
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares