2012年 9月 28日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq up 1 pct on Spain's reform plans

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks added to gains in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1 percent as investors were encouraged by Spain's plans for economic reform to deal with its debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.88 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,509.39. The S&P 500 gained 15.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,448.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 44.02 points, or 1.42 percent, to 3,137.72.

