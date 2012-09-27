US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq up 1 pct on Spain's reform plans

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks added to gains in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1 percent as investors were encouraged by Spain's plans for economic reform to deal with its debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.88 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,509.39. The S&P 500 gained 15.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,448.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 44.02 points, or 1.42 percent, to 3,137.72.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors