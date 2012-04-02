US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps as data signal growth

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks extended gains in
late afternoon trading on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1
percent and the S&P 500 at a fresh four-year high as encouraging
data from the United States and abroad helped ease concerns
about the pace of economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.87 points,
or 0.61 percent, to 13,292.91. The S&P 500 Index rose
13.33 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,421.80. The Nasdaq Composite
added 31.05 points, or 1.00 percent, to 3,122.62.
The Dow hit its highest intraday level since December 2007
and the S&P reached its highest since May 2008. The Nasdaq
traded near its highest since late 2000.