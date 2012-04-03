US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow and S&P briefly fall 1 pct after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, April 3 The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 briefly fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as traders digested minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting that showed the Fed appeared less keen to launch additional stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 123.74 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,140.75, after hitting a session low at 13,131.21. The S&P 500 Index fell 13.00 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,406.04, after touching an intraday low at 1,404.62. The Nasdaq Composite lost 18.70 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,101.00.