US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls below 50-day moving average

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 falling below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 21.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.89 points, or 0.94 percent, at 12,807.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.55 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,366.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.30 points, or 1.19 percent, at 3,010.78.