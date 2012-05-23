US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St follows euro lower on Greek angst

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with major indexes briefly down more than 1 percent, as the euro continued its decline against the U.S. dollar on growing fears of a Greek euro zone exit and doubts about the outcome of an EU summit later in the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,371.35. The S&P 500 Index fell 12.49 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,304.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.17 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,814.91.
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.