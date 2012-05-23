版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St follows euro lower on Greek angst

NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with major indexes briefly down more than 1 percent, as the euro continued its decline against the U.S. dollar on growing fears of a Greek euro zone exit and doubts about the outcome of an EU summit later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,371.35. The S&P 500 Index fell 12.49 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,304.14. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.17 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,814.91.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐