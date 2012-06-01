US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 breaks below 200-day average

BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks fell further on Friday on dismal job market data, dragging the S&P 500 index down 2 percent and taking the benchmark below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 30.
U.S. job growth was much weaker than expected in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in 11 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 224.52 points, or 1.81 percent, to 12,168.93. The S&P 500 Index dropped 25.69 points, or 1.96 percent, to 1,284.64. The Nasdaq Composite fell 58.05 points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,769.29.
A consistent close below the 200-day average could be a bearish technical sign
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales helped by a strong housing market in the United States and set a $15 billion share repurchase plan.