US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq drops 2 pct as Wall St extends losses

NEW YORK, April 15 The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 2 percent as U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, pressured by weak data out of China that triggered a selloff in commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 203.35 points or 1.37 percent, to 14,661.71. The S&P 500 lost 28.49 points or 1.79 percent, to 1,560.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.2 points or 2.13 percent, to 3,224.75.
