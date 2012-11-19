US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies further on budget talk hopes

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
NEW YORK Nov 19 Wall Street rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 2 percent, as investors were encouraged by the early tone in talks to tackle the U.S. fiscal crunch and by data that showed an advance in the housing sector's recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 175.82 points, or 1.40 percent, to 12,764.13. The S&P 500 Index gained 23.74 points, or 1.75 percent, to 1,383.62. The Nasdaq Composite added 56.70 points, or 1.99 percent, to 2,909.83.
