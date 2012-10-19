版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 00:24 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 2 pct on profit concerns

NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks sharply extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 2 percent as earnings from General Electric and Microsoft renewed worries about corporate profits, dragging down the technology and industrial sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.87 points, or 1.26 percent, to 13,378.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.33 points, or 1.40 percent, to 1,437.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.61 points, or 2.00 percent, to 3,011.26.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐