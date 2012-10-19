US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 2 pct on profit concerns

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks sharply extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 2 percent as earnings from General Electric and Microsoft renewed worries about corporate profits, dragging down the technology and industrial sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.87 points, or 1.26 percent, to 13,378.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.33 points, or 1.40 percent, to 1,437.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.61 points, or 2.00 percent, to 3,011.26.
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein