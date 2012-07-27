US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends rally; Nasdaq up 2 pct

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq up more than 2 percent and the Dow above 13,000 on rising hopes for further stimulus measures from Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 222.62 points, or 1.73 percent, to 13,110.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 26.16 points, or 1.92 percent, to 1,386.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.53 points, or 2.23 percent, to 2,957.78.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star