US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends rally; Nasdaq up 2 pct

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq up more than 2 percent and the Dow above 13,000 on rising hopes for further stimulus measures from Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 222.62 points, or 1.73 percent, to 13,110.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 26.16 points, or 1.92 percent, to 1,386.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.53 points, or 2.23 percent, to 2,957.78.

