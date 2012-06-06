US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Spanish bank rescue hopes boost Wall St

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 2 percent, on signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 204.84 points, or 1.69 percent, to 12,332.79. The S&P 500 Index gained 22.37 points, or 1.74 percent, to 1,307.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 56.77 points, or 2.04 percent, to 2,834.88.