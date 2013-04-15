US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks extend losses after Boston explosions

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 down more than 2 percent, following reports of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon and sharp declines in commodity prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 214.45 points or 1.44 percent, to 14,650.61, the S&P 500 lost 32.57 points or 2.05 percent, to 1,556.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 76.72 points or 2.33 percent, to 3,218.22.