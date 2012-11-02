版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, Nasdaq fall 1 pct, oil sector leads Dow's slide

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks extended losses, driving the Dow and the Nasdaq down 1 percent late in the session on Friday, with oil shares leading the Dow's decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.70 points, or 1.02 percent, to 13,097.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 12.16 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,415.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.99 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,988.07.

