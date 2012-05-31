US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures trim gains after ADP data

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Thursday after a private-sector report showed the economy added fewer jobs than expected in May, but the market still pointed higher after the S&P 500 posted its worst drop in two weeks.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.25 points.