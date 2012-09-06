版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after ADP data

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data from payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing showed employers added more private sector jobs than expected in August.

S&P 500 futures rosel 7.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 13.25 points.

