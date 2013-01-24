US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after Apple results

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, a day after Apple Inc reported revenue that missed expectations, tanking the stock and weighing on technology shares.
As the most valuable U.S. company and a heavy weight in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, a decline in Apple shares has an outsized impact on the broader market. Apple dropped 10.5 percent to $459.84 in early trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.73 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,801.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.16 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,492.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.98 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,128.69.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict