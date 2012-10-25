US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall following Apple miss

NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after Apple's quarterly profit missed Wall Street's expectations.

S&P 500 futures fell 8.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 66 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 31 points.

Trading in Apple shares was halted in after-hours action.