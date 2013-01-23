版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:44 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 futures fall after Apple results

NEW YORK Jan 23 S&P 500 futures declined after Apple reported revenue that missed Wall Street expectations.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.5 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐