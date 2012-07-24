US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures down after Apple Q3 results

NEW YORK, July 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down almost 6 percent in extended trade.

S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 26 points.