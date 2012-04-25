US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly extends gains

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks added slightly to
gains on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching its session high
as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed remains
prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if the economy
needs it.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 53.28 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 13,054.84. The S&P 500 Index gained
15.72 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,387.69. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 61.41 points, or 2.07 percent, to 3,023.01.
The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in
the session, a day after Apple's blowout quarter further
increased optimism in an earnings season that has far
outstripped expectations.
Stocks clung to gains after the Fed repeated its promise to
leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 while
giving few clues into whether it might supply additional
stimulus later this year.