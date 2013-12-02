版本:
Fund managers cut S&P 500 futures net long positions in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK Dec 2 Equity fund managers cut their net long positions in S&P 500 futures contracts in the week ended Nov. 26 by 1,352 to 194,188, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday.

Equity fund speculators trimmed their net short positions by 1,923 to 41,729, the data showed.

Long Short Net ------------------------------------------- Fund Managers 307,238 113,050 194,188 Speculators 121,725 163,454 -41,729
