US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls after economic data

NEW YORK May 31 Wall Street fell on Thursday after a slew of economic data, including readings on the labor market, a report on overall economic growth, and manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest pointed to a slowdown in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.28 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,413.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.34 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,312.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.92 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,836.44.