US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly pare losses, economy weighs

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures briefly pared losses on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the latest week than Wall Street expected.
Futures were still lower as the global economic picture remained on shaky ground and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting indicated more stimulus is unlikely in the near future.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 78 points and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 15.5 points.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 350,000, the lowest since March 2008.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.