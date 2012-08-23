US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures flat as claims tick higher

NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday after data showed applications for
unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly in the latest week.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 points and were flat in
terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2 points.
Futures were given follow-through support a day after
minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated a
willingness among Fed officials to take measures soon to
stimulate the economy.
However, non-voting Federal Open Market Committee member and
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC that U.S.
data has been somewhat better since the latest Fed meeting and
the minutes were "a bit stale."
Analysts mostly expect U.S. equities to hover near four-year
highs hit earlier this week and volume to remain subdued until
the end of the month.