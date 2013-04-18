US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after claims data

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to gains on Thursday after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, allaying fears of a major setback in the labor market recovery.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10.5 points.
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets