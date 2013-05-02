US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after data

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stock index futures added to earlier gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance fell last week to its lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.
S&P 500 futures rose 10 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 75 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 18.5 points.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: