版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 3日 星期二 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher; Dow dips

NEW YORK, July 2 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday, shaking off a surprising contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors interpreted as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 12,871.39. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points, or 0.55 percent, to close unofficially at 2,951.23.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐