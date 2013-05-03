US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after jobs data

NEW YORK May 3 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to
all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1
percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased
concerns about an economic slowdown.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 141.23 points, or 0.95 percent, at
14,972.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.76
points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,614.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 38.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2
percent and the Nasdaq jumped 3 percent.