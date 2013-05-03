版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 4日 星期六 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after jobs data

NEW YORK May 3 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.23 points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,972.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.76 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,614.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 3 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐