US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late rebound

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as
weaker-than-expected factory activity last month supported views
that the Federal Reserve will need to keep economic stimulus in
place, while gains in Merck & Co's lifted drug
companies.
Intel Corp helped the Nasdaq turn positive in the
final hour of trading, rising 3.9 percent to $25.23.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.77
points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,252.34. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,640.26.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,465.37.