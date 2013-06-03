US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late rebound

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity last month supported views that the Federal Reserve will need to keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co's lifted drug companies.

Intel Corp helped the Nasdaq turn positive in the final hour of trading, rising 3.9 percent to $25.23.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.77 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,252.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,640.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,465.37.