US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends worst week of 2012 on weak job growth

NEW YORK May 4 Wall Street ended its worst week
this year with a sharp selloff on Friday after a slowdown in job
creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question
mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 168.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to end
unofficially at 13,038.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 67.96 points, or 2.25 percent, to close unofficially at
2,956.34.
For the week, the Dow unofficially slid 1.4 percent, while
the S&P 500 dropped 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq lost 3.7 percent.
The S&P 500 marked its worst weekly decline since December.
For the Nasdaq, this was the worst week since November.