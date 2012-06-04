US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat with eyes on Europe, but Nasdaq up

NEW YORK, June 4 The S&P 500 closed flat on Monday as worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 12,101.46. The S&P 500 Index edged up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close unofficially at 2,760.01.

Gains of 3 percent in the shares of both Amazon and Starbucks helped the Nasdaq outperform the other top U.S. equity indexes.