US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down slightly amid cliff talks

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Tuesday in a quiet session as the back-and-forth wrangling over the "fiscal cliff" gave investors little reason to act.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 13.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,951.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,407.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to close unofficially at 2,996.69.
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain