US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late-day bounce

NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a
recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near
all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing
market
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 38.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish
unofficially at 14,127.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
advanced 12.29 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at
3,182.03.