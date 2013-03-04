版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in late-day bounce

NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing market

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,127.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was advanced 12.29 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,182.03.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐