US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, but Dow, S&P 500 down for week

NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after losses driven by a federal budget stalemate, four days of a partial government shutdown and worries about a possible U.S. debt default if Congress fails to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.35 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,072.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.83 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,690.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.41 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,807.75.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended with losses for the week while the Nasdaq ended with a gain.