公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks mostly down ahead of payrolls

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with mostly modest losses on Thursday as moves by central banks around the world to loosen monetary policy did not overcome fears that tomorrow's June jobs report would show another month of stagnant growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at 12,896.67. The S&P 500 Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq Composite edged up just 0.04 of a point, or 0.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.12.

