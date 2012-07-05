US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks mostly down ahead of payrolls

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with mostly modest losses on Thursday as moves by central banks around the world to loosen monetary policy did not overcome fears that tomorrow's June jobs report would show another month of stagnant growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at 12,896.67. The S&P 500 Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq Composite edged up just 0.04 of a point, or 0.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.12.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.