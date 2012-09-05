版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St closes little changed

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks closed little changed o n W ednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a much-anticipated meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,067.79.

