US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down a tad, breaks winning streak

NEW YORK Oct 5 The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending marginally lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to end unofficially at 13,610.15. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to close unofficially at 3,136.19.