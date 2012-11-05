US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up in quiet day before U.S. vote

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks rose modestly on Monday in one of the year's quietest sessions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,112.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,417.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 17.53 points, or 0.59 percent, to close unofficially at 2,999.66.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.