US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for week as jobs data disappoints

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.01 points or 0.28 percent, to 14,565.1, the S&P 500 lost 6.71 points or 0.43 percent, to 1,553.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.12 points or 0.66 percent, to 3,203.86.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent, the S&P lost 1 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 percent.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.