US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up for 3rd day after strong data

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher, rising for a third day on Thursday after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, but caution capped gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its implication for the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,937.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,655.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.74 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,658.79.

