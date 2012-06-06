US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St jumps in major reversal

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P staging a major reversal above its 200-day moving average, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 285.86 points, or 2.36 percent, at 12,413.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 29.54 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72.
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.