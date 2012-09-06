版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 hits 4-year high

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 244.52 points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, to 1,432.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 66.55 points, or 2.17 percent, to 3,135.81.

