US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow closes at another record high

NEW YORK, March 6 The Dow closed modestly higher
at another record on Wednesday as investors bet that favorable
market conditions would continue, though the gains were slight
on concerns the rally may run out of steam in the short term.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 42.47 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish
unofficially at 14,296.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 1.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,541.46. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
dipped 1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at
3,222.36.